BitCoen (BEN) Market Capitalization Hits $143,020.31

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. BitCoen has a total market cap of $143,020.31 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

