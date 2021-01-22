Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $79.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.