Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $14.96 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $14.96 or 0.00046172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $277.88 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.01362214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00548661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000231 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

