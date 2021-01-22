Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $446.30 or 0.01368536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.32 billion and $6.66 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00554281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00046566 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002374 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,634,206 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

