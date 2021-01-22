Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $8.10 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.10 billion and approximately $4.93 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $434.63 or 0.01330397 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,668.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.95 or 0.00526338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002378 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,634,700 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.