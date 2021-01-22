Bitcoin Classic Trading 37.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 69.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $11,585.43 and $57,755.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

