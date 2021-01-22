Bitcoin Confidential 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,424.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $846,111.90 and $3,424.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

