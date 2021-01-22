Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $122.40 million and $3.36 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024709 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars.

