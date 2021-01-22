Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $10.68 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $10.68 or 0.00032983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $187.05 million and $23.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00269857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00088666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.