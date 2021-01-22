Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 16.8% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $187.38 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.70 or 0.00033010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00268585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00087128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 189.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

