Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Up 109.6% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $84,043.41 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 109.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00266684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

