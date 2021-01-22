Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 40.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $41,661.90 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00267936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00089197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.