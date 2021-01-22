Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $8,808.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00268145 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00087594 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 196.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

