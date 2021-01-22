Bitcoin Zero Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $77,139.60 and approximately $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00124294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Token Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

