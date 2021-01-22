BitcoinZ Hits 24-Hour Volume of $85,161.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $891,898.79 and approximately $85,161.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00269203 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00086997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 205.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

