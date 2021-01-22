BitDegree (BDG) Market Cap Hits $298,922.34

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $298,922.34 and approximately $86.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

