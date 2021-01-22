Bitgesell (BGL) Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Bitgesell has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Bitgesell has a market cap of $139,053.54 and $34,017.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgesell coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitgesell Coin Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 8,658,659 coins and its circulating supply is 8,402,174 coins. The official website for Bitgesell is bitgesell.ca

Bitgesell Coin Trading

Bitgesell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgesell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgesell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgesell using one of the exchanges listed above.

