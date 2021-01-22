Bithao Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Bithao has a market cap of $54.40 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bithao token can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00127427 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00278547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00068749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

