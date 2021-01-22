Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $95,864.53 and $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007550 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,565,524 coins and its circulating supply is 9,565,520 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.