BitTorrent (BTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $348.74 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $348.74 million and $108.31 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001241 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002518 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,960,616,892 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

