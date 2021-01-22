Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 78.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $122,683.55 and $12.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00419291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

