Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $117,511.08 and $126.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00433852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

