BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after acquiring an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,321,000 after acquiring an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,707,000 after acquiring an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.14. 5,681,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

