BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,747 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,644. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.