BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $239.93. The stock had a trading volume of 907,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,003. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.