BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,815 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in HP by 285.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,683,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

