BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 864,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after acquiring an additional 608,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 9,125,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699,011. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

