BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.50. 5,923,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.55 and a 200-day moving average of $504.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

