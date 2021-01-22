BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 106,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $90.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,981.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

