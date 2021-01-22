BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $64.56. 8,952,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,074,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.