BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $208.35. The company had a trading volume of 865,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.93.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.