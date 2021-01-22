BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.14. 2,930,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,464. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

