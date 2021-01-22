BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

VO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.87. The stock had a trading volume of 521,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,880. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $216.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

