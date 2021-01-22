BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.06. 1,693,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52.

