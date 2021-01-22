BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,725,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after acquiring an additional 160,026 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,602.0% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,490 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

