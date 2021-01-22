BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,053. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

