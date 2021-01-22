BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 30.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $617,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,828. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average is $178.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

