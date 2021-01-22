BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,803 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 848,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,722. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

