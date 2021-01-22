BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises approximately 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.30.

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 889,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,749. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.27. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

