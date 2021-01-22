BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,789 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.99. 3,820,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,532,591,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

