BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,861 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

KLA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.01. 719,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,366. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.