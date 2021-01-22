BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,222 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.61. 36,818,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

