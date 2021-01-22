BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.55. 45,033,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,731,359. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

