BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.00. 7,784,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,112,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

