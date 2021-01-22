BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $2,879,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 114,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.28. 3,457,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.