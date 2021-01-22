BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

TSN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. 1,885,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $88.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

