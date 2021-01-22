BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,414 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.84. The company had a trading volume of 829,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.78 and a 200 day moving average of $233.30. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $260.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

