BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,376 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.54. 435,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,906. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $110.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

