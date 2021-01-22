BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 672,683 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,683 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 14.9% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 8,551,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 80.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 23.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,675,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,892,000 after acquiring an additional 880,160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,543.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,667,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,665,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after acquiring an additional 70,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.46. 1,808,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

