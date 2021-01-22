BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.58. The stock had a trading volume of 742,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

